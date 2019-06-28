SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a Springfield officer shot an armed suspect Friday morning.
Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance just before 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carnoustie Dr.
A 4 year veteran with the Springfield Police Department fired his weapon, injuring the suspect who police said was armed with a gun.
The suspect is being treated at a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Illinois State Police have been contacted and are handling the investigation.
WAND-TV arrived on scene at 4 a.m. Illinois State Police, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department were responding.
Around 7 a.m. officers were blocking off another home with crime scene tape in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND-TV as we work to learn more.