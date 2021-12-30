BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) - The police officer killed who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call has been identified.
The NBC Affiliate in Chicago reported, Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was among two officers shot at a hotel while responding to a report of barking dogs in a vehicle.
She was identified Thursday morning as police announced plans for a procession in her honor during the afternoon.
According to the Bradley Police Department, at 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday w Sgt. Rittmanic and a fellow officer were called to a hotel for a report of barking dogs in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner was staying. Police said, officers initiated conversation with the people in the room.
It was during those conversations, when Rittmanic and the other Bradley Police officer were attacked and shot by the subjects in the room, according to Bradley Police.
Both officers were taken to a hospital where one of them died and the other remains in critical condition.
An arrest warrant is issued for Darius Sullivan, 25 and another person of interested involved in the case.
A $10,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
At this time, Bradley Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.
People are asked to contact the Illinois State Police Hotline at 815-698-2315.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.