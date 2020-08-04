DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur officer who saved a baby's life last year made a special visit for her 2nd birthday.
In May of 2019, Ariyah "Ari" Miller (who was then 9 months old) was choking. Her father took off running down the street with her looking for help after calling 911. He found Officer Weddle.
Ofc. Weddle noticed the baby was not breathing.
He used his CPR/Choking training and was able to dislodge an object from the baby's throat.
Little Ari turned 2 years old in July. Officer Weddle shared a picture of them on social media when he came to celebrate her birthday.
"Hard to believe that nearly two years ago, I would get a detail that would define both of our lives. I am so grateful to have been in the right place at the right time. I will forever have a life-long connection with this little girl and her family. This is why I love my job. Happy 2nd Birthday Ari!!!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.