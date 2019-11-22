URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman has been arrested after she battered three police officers when they attempted to remove her from a store.
Two officers were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the altercation at Family Video located at 1901 S. Philo Road.
Police were attempting to remove Treva Murray from the store around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after she refused to leave the store.
UI officers responded to the call because Urbana police were investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city at the same time.
“She was acting aggressive verbally and indicating she was going to fight,” University of Illinois police Lt. Joe McCullough said to the News-Gazette. “She was knocking stuff to the ground and swinging objects at our officers.”
Two more officers were called to help stop the woman. One officer fired a Taser but it had no effect on her.
The officers injuries were non-life threatening.
However, the five felony counts filed Friday against Murray suggest that one officer’s arm was broken and the other sustained a swollen knee, A third was hit on the arm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark told the News-Gazette she filed three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer against Murray. It's believed she struck Sgt. Laura Tison in the face, struck Officer George Sandwick on the arm, and slapped Officer Nina Thigpen with her hand several times.
Two additional felony counts of resisting a peace officer alleged that Murray’s actions resulted in Tison’s arm being broken and Thigpen’s knee swelling as a result of the brawl.