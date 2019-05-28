EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - 76 people were detained, two were hospitalized, and two deputies were injured following a large party near Vermilion that police said involved alcohol and minors.
Edgar County Sheriff's deputies were called to a loud noise complaint south of Vermilion by the cemetery Friday.
There was a large party with cars lined up, partially blocking the road.
Party goers started running when deputies arrived.
Deputies said there was a garage with a large amount of both open and unopened alcohol and a large group of juveniles inside with the lights turned off.
Wreckers were brought in to help move vehicles out of the road. Nine vehicles were towed.
Two people who were under age were unconscious and needed medical attention. They were both taken to the hospital.
A third juvenile was treated at the scene.
A total of 76 people who were under age were transported to the Edgar County Sheriff's Department to perform breath tests and be released to their parents.
Deputies said an 18-year-old, Robert Smith, became agitated and out of control while they were trying to manage the crowd. They said he started fighting and was taken into custody. Deputies added several other people became agitated and had to be restrained until they calmed down.
Smith was arrested and booked for resisting/obstruction of an officer.
Two officers had minor injuries from that fight.
Regarding the people who were detained, reports will be forwarded to the Edgar County States Attorney to evaluate for possible charges.