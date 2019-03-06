CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Five officers are being recognized for saving a person’s life from overdose.
Officers found the person unconscious in a car at the Walmart parking lot in Charleston around 2:30 a.m. February 16. Officers from Charleston Police and Eastern Illinois University Police removed the person from the car, and an EIU officer administered two doses of Narcan.
Officers also performed CPR and used an AED to revive the person before an ambulance arrived.
“There’s no question that their efforts together revived this person and kept him alive,” said Charleston Deputy Chief Heath Thornton. “It was just a very fluid situation with two agencies that worked together as one unit.”
The officers recognized are Sgt. Brian Hissong and Officers Aaron Guillion and Dan Hale from Charleston Police and Officers Colt Whitley and Ben de Buhr from Eastern Illinois University Police.
Charleston police trained on the use of Narcan last year, and officers now carry the drug, Thornton said.
“These incidences, unfortunately, happen a lot more now than we’ve ever known them to, and the lack of recognition for it is because it’s not something (officers) expect recognition for or want recognition for,” Thornton said. “They simply respond and do what’s needed.”