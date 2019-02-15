AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – A person has died in a shooting at an Aurora business.
The shooting claimed at least one life and left four officers shot. NBC Chicago confirmed the death through Kane County Coroner Rob Russell's office. More details about the fatality are unknown Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Henry Pratt Company, located at 401 S. Highland Ave. near Prairie Street, the station reports. At least two people are receiving treatment at Presence Mercy Medical Center, with the hospital activating its highest alert. Their conditions are unknown.
Another two people are at Rush Copley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A Henry Pratt employee said he and coworkers ran into an old bathroom for cover after hearing "many, many gunshots". Taqueria Muniz worker Diana Muniz said a customer told her they heard multiple gunshots.
State troopers in District 5 and SWAT officials are responding to the scene.
The arrest update came from the City of Aurora Twitter account.
THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!
West Aurora School District 129 began a soft lockdown across the district in response. Holy Angels Catholic School also started a lockdown.
A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and is "monitoring the ongoing situation" in Aurora.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.