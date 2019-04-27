EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Officers and telecommunicators within the Effingham Police Department passed a no confidence vote against the current police chief.
Earlier this week, a 25 out of 26 patrol officers and telecommunications staff passed a no confidence vote against Police Chief Jeff Fuesting. According to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Labor Council the action indicates the employees who voted and serve under Fuesting feel he is no longer fit to hold the position.
The vote has no legal standing, but according to FOP it is a way to publicly indicate the relations between the police chief and his employees have reached a breaking point.
"Effingham Police Department employees took this rare vote because they have serious integrity concerns pertaining to the chief," said FOP Labor Council Executive Director Shawn Roselieb. "Our field staff and members of FOR Lodge 209 have repeatedly talked to Chief Fuesting about violating contractual provisions unfair employee treatment, and hostile work place incidents. Rather than try to improve relations, Fuesting has enlisted the support of several sympathetic city officials to try and put the blame elsewhere."
Probationary employees did not participate in the no confidence vote.