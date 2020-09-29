MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A post on social media has the Mt. Zion Police Department urging parents to talk with their kids about railway safety.
Over the weekend, a post started to circulate on Facebook about kids playing chicken on the railroad in Mt. Zion. The police department said an officer saw the post and went to investigate.
Chief Adam Skundberg explained when the officer arrived to the area, they didn't see anyone playing on the railroad, but he wanted to encourage parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of playing on the railroad.
"A freight train will travel through town, a residential area, at about 30-35 miles per hour, and at that speed, it will take probably a mile to a mile and a half to stop it," he explained. "So there's no stopping it, it's not like a car where they can slam on their brakes."
Mt. Zion hasn't responded to a major situation on a railroad in over 20 years, according to Chief Skundberg. However, the department wants to make sure people understand and know the dangers that can happened if a person gets caught in the wrong situation.
"The trains themselves, they can't stop, and there is no way the people operating the train can stop it on a dime," Skundberg said.
The Mt. Zion Police Department also reminds the community that it is illegal to be on the train tracks. It is considered trespassing because the railway is owned by the rail company.
