DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Corrections officers at Vermilion County Jail won't face charges in relation to the death of an inmate in August.
Illinois State Police started an investigation after Jamie Moore of Hoopeston was found dead by a corrections officer at the Danville facility. The investigation results were turned over to Vermilion County State's Attorney, Jacqueline Lacy, earlier in Dec.
The State's Attorney released her results to the media Friday, saying she reviewed the investigative report and video of the altercation between Mr. Moore and officers, to find if there was a conneciton between the use of force by officers Brandon Fox and Krystian Ingram and the inmate's death several hours later.
Lacy determined the force used was not excessive and had no connection to the inmates death. She says Ingram and Fox were attempting to move Moore from one cell to another when he became violent and struck Fox in the face. Lacy says state laws justified the use of force.
It's the second time this month that Lacy has had to review whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified in a death.