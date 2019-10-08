GOODFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 9-year-old has been charged in connection to a deadly mobile home fire in April.
The 9-year-old will be charged with the murder of five people, according to the Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger. The child is facing five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.
Two adults and three children were killed during the April 6 fire at Timberline Trailer Court. Two children escaped the fire.
Just weeks after the fire, Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman issued his findings, which ruled the deaths as homicides. The official cause of death the coroner reported was homicide by smoke inhalation.