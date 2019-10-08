GOODFIELD, Ill. (WAND/AP) - A 9-year-old could be charged with murder in connection to a deadly mobile home fire in April.
The 9-year-old could be charged with the murder of five people, according to the Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger. The child is facing five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.
Two adults and three children were killed during the April 6 fire at Timberline Trailer Court. Katrina Alwood and another child escaped the fire.
Just weeks after the fire, Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman issued his findings, which ruled the deaths as homicides. The official cause of death the coroner reported was homicide by smoke inhalation.
Minger would not reveal other details about the suspect, including a possible relationship to the victims.
Minger said charges were expected to be filed Tuesday.
He said the child, if convicted, could be placed on probation for at least five years but not beyond the age of 21. Therapy and counseling would be likely.