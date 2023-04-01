SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Emergency Management Agency said 4 people died during Friday's severe storms.
IEMA said in a release, Friday's severe weather affected many areas across the state. IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau has traveled with the IEMA team to assess damages.
“The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and Emergency Managers to assess the widespread damages across the state including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County, and at Robinson in Crawford County. We continue to assessing other damages in many counties across Illinois.” – IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau
>> Authorities provide update on deadly roof collapse.
IEMA said 4 people died during the storms. The agency reported 3 people died in Crawford County from a "residential structure collapse". Also 1 person is dead following a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.