CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are still unsure of whether a pool will be included in the new Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park.
That decision could be decided by how much additional money can be raised, the News Gazette reports. The facility will be built at 1501 N. Market St.
More than $10 million has been raised for the Martens Center, including a $4 million donation from Rainer Martens, the founder of Human Kinetics Publishers.
The Champaign Park District also made a commitment to provide $2 million.
The next several weeks of fundraising could be the deciding factor whether or not to include the pool.
Anyone who wants to donate to the aquatic center can call 217-819-3821 or e-mail joe.deluce@champaignparks.com.