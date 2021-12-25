The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an incident Friday night after a man was injured after a gunfire exchange with Chicago police officers.
It happened in the city's University Village neighborhood, according to authorities.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings, officers were on patrol when they saw two men with handguns, police said.
As officers approached, one of the men fired shots at the officers, according to police.
Police said the officers then fired back, hitting one of the men. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The second man attempted to take off on foot, but was placed into custody by police, officials said.
No police officers were hit in the exchange., according to police. However, the officers were taken to an area hospital for observation.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, including a use of force investigation. Police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.
