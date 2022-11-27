DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two Decatur firefighters suffered minor injuries after responding to two-alarm house fire.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a house fire.
Upon arrival firefighters found a 2 story home with heavy fire in the rear of the house and smoke coming from the eaves.
Crews encountered heavy fire at the back of the home with fire extending to the attic and began extinguishment efforts.
According to the department, hoarding conditions hampered extinguishment and all crews were ordered out of the house
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm and additional crews were brought in to help with extinguishing the fire.
Fire officials said, once the bulk of the fire was brought under control crews safely entered the house and begin removing smoldering contents.
Firefighters found a deceased pet cat.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with the investigation.
The department said two fire fighters suffered minor injuries.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
