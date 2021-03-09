DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials said a house fire in Danville was intentionally set Monday night.
Crews were called to a house in the 900 block of N. Gilbert around 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters put water on the neighboring house to prevent it from exposure to the flames.
It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out.
An excavator was called to help tear down the structure to help make it easier for firefighters to put out hotspots.
A wall started to collapse towards the neighboring house. It was pulled back by the excavators.
The house that caught fire is a total loss. The house next door had little to no damage.
No injuries were reported. However, the fire department believes arson is to blame. Officials said the house was unoccupied, and the utilities had been shut off.
The owner of the property has not been tracked down yet.
Anyone with information about who could have started the fire is asked to call the fire department.
