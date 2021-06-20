Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.