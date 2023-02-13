CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — According to a post from the Clinton Police Department's official Facebook page, multiple residences are being evacuated due to a gas leak.
Buildings in the southwest quadrant of Clinton are being evacuated by Clinton Fire and assisting departments. The post outlines the area from West Main south to West White and South Grant west to South Walnut.
Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Multiple WAND viewers have called in to describe the scene of residents being evacuated.
An update from the Clinton Police Department reads as follows: "The area previously evacuated, Center to Poplar and Main to South is now allowing re-entry to the area, however residents are advised to wait outside and not re-enter homes until they have been verified safe by Ameren personnel. Crews have saturated the area to assist with re-entry."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.