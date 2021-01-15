DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur issued a release Friday stating the Macon County Board's decision to allow limited indoor dining and bar service will not change the city's rules.
The Macon County Board voted to change the county's food sanitation ordinance to allow businesses in the county to be open with capacity limited to 25 percent effective Friday.
In a statement, the City of Decatur said, "Cities and villages like Decatur may still make and enforce laws and rules governing the opening and operation of businesses that sell and serve food and beverages. The City of Decatur’s requirements that holders of liquor, place-of-amusement and other licenses must conform to DCEO and IDPH guidelines for safety, closure and COVID virus protection remain in force."
The City of Decatur will continue to enforce its ordinances until directed otherwise by the City Council.
The city said that, while the Macon County Board's decisions may alter the authority of the county health department to conduct enforcement or suspend food service permits, they do not authorize opening of businesses in violation of State guidelines, and they do not protect bars and restaurants from liability for violation of State of Illinois’ COVID rules and guidelines.
"The State’s rules remain in force whether or not a county, village or city government chooses to enforce them," the city said in a statement.
The Decatur City Council will discuss whether to amend and relax its rules for liquor, place-of-amusement, and other license holders at its next meeting on Tuesday, January 19.
Region 6 remains in Tier 3, although Governor JB Pritzker said Friday that most regions of the State of Illinois are on track to move out of Tier 3 if current infection and hospitalization rates continue.
