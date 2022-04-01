SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was swept away by the current after driving into deep water Thursday morning, officials said.
It happened about four miles southwest of Shelbyville early Thursday morning.
Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley said a man drove into deep water across the road and became stranded. He exited his vehicle and was swept away by the current.
As of Friday morning, the Shelby County dive team has not made a recovery.
No more information has been released.
WAND will continue to follow this story.
