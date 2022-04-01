SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The body of the man who was swept away by the current after driving into deep water Thursday morning was recovered, officials said.
It happened about four miles southwest of Shelbyville early Thursday morning.
Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley said a man drove into deep water across the road and became stranded. He exited his vehicle and was swept away by the current.
On Saturday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced the conclusion of the search efforts. Officials found 54-year-old Anthony Nees' body in a drainage creek south west of Shelbyville.
Officials remind drivers as spring rain continues, they should not drive into water on the roadway.
The sheriff's office said the Shelby County Dive Team took the lead on the search and recovery efforts. In addition, area fire departments, search and rescue teams, drone operators and ISP air operations assisted in the 3 day operation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.