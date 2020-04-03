ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is working to put on the Illinois State Fair as scheduled, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois State Fair is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 23.
They sent WAND News a statement saying:
"The Illinois Department of Agriculture and State Fair staff are currently working to put on the Illinois State Fair as scheduled. The health and safety of fair-goers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health."
It was announced Friday morning the 2020 Decatur Celebration has been canceled.