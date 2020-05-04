SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Over 70 percent of residents at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman have COVID-19, Sangamon County health officials said.
A May 3 press release detailed the latest statistics. Numbers showed the latest results after every resident and staff member had been tested.
A pie chart shows 55 positive cases to 23 negative cases among The Villas residents. This means exactly 70.5 percent of residents have the virus.
Staff have been less affected, with 40 testing positive (38.5 percent) and 62 testing negative (59.6 percent). Two staff tests are still pending Monday.
A total of nine deaths have occurred at The Villas. The latest death involves a female resident in her 90's. She tested positive on April 24, 2020.
Ten people who tested positive for COVID-19 at The Villas are hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Another four are in hospital care at Memorial Medical Center.
More information is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
