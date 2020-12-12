(WAND)- Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators say most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's Biotech SE.
According to the FDA, people who have a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine are the ones at risk and should avoid receiving the shot.
"We're telling people that unless they've had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, or one of its components, they can receive it," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division that authorized the vaccine, said at a press conference.
Britain, who began vaccinations this week, reported two people with severe allergies saw side effects.
The British medicine regulator advised that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"About 1.6% of the population has had a severe allergic reaction of some sort or another to a food or some environmental aspect, and we would really not like to have that many people not be able to receive the vaccine," Marks said.
The FDA advised people with allergies to consult with their doctors to make sure that they are not allergic to any of the components of the vaccine.
After conducting a clinical trial with nearly 44,000 volunteers, which resulted in no severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, Pfizer executives concluded that a prior history of allergies is the reason for being at risk.
The trial excluded people with a history of severe allergic reactions to any vaccine or to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's ingredients.
They said there were no anaphylactic episodes related to the vaccine in the trial, including about 6,000 participants in both the vaccine and placebo groups with a range of allergic conditions such as pollen allergies and food allergies.
Those participants had a history of symptoms including anaphylaxis.
