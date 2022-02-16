DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police were involved in a chase early Wednesday morning after they said a suspect stole a vehicle from Indiana, fled to Danville, led officers on a chase, and crashed outside the city limits.
Police got a notification around 1 a.m. that a 2007 Audi SUV that was stolen from Indiana had entered the Danville City limits.
Danville Police found the vehicle in the area of Fairchild St. and Fowler Ave.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but they said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to E. Main St where the SUV traveled east bound and left the City of Danville, continuing into Covington, IN.
The driver lost control and crashed in the area of the 2400 block of Salem Church Rd in Covington, IN.
After crashing the vehicle, the driver and two other occupants ran into a wooded area.
Danville Police were assisted by the Covington Police Department and the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department as they searched for the suspects.
During a search of the wooded area officers found 20-year-old Malik J. Merriweather of Centralia, IL. Merriweather was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and is currently in custody in Fountain County, IN.
Officers searched the area for the remaining two occupants but were unable to locate them.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
