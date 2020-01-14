SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Places around central Illinois are preparing for the new fiscal year and in Springfield, the city council has already begun hearing budget propositions.
Budget Manager Bill McCarty said the city's budget request is about $560 million, but this year, the city started out with a negative budget.
"We're always starting out in a negative position, so before we did anything at all, added a single thing, we started out negative $3 million in the hole," McCarty said. "Then, when all the departments did their budgets, we were at negative $7 million almost."
McCarty said this year's budget is seeing losses in revenue in areas like the Motor Vehicles Fund.
"We've got to subsidize to the tune of $225,000 next year. That's a concern for us," McCarty said. "We're hoping to address that this year, with parking meters and that's something that's in the budget, is upgrading all of our parking meters."
With the decline in power markets and the impending closure of generating units, McCarty estimates pilot revenue from CWLP will go down.
'We're looking at an $800,000 decline in our pilot payment because of taxes from the utility," McCarty said. "That's one of our major revenue sources, and we're talking about potentially closing some of the units we have."
McCarty also said the city is seeing a continued downward trend when it comes to sales tax.
"Anytime you see more and more people buying things online, you see out- migration, you see younger people buying experiences rather than goods that are not taxed. That continues to have an impact on our sales tax because that's roughly half of our budget," McCarty said.
The city will try to combat the revenue loss from online sales tax compliance resulting from recent state legislation.
"The state is really taking some steps to try to implement an online sales tax collection," McCarty said. "It wont be fully implemented for another year, (by) Jan. 1, 2021."
There is also a slight increase in sales tax revenue budgeted due to the new recreational cannabis sales tax.
"The regular sales tax is already there now," McCarty said. "The municipal three percent we've implemented in the city, that wont be implemented until July 1."
Through a variety of cuts, McCarty said the city is on the right track for the fiscal year.
"In the state of Illinois, you have to have a balanced budget, and that's what we've presented to the city council, is a balanced budget," McCarty said. "It's not everything that everybody wants, but quite frankly it never is."