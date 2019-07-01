CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Summer is here and temperatures are on the rise.
While people are often reminded to check the back seat of the car for children before they get out, what about pets?
President of W.I.L.D. Canine Rescue Jill Egizii says leaving pets in the car for just minutes can have a lasting impact.
"People don't think about it," Egizii said. "It can affect their liver, pancreas, any internal organ ... (or) their brain."
At 75 degrees outside, the inside of a car can reach almost 100 degrees in just 30 minutes. At 80 degrees, temperatures can climb well over 110.
According to Egizii, leaving the windows cracked is not a solution and if someone gets caught leaving a pet in the car, they could face jail time.
"It's a Class C Misdemeanor in Illinois right now, which is 30 days in jail and $1,500 fine," Egizii said.
In extreme heat, community officials are allowed to take any measure necessary to get a pet out of a hot car.
"Police or an animal control officer can break into your car by any means possible under the Illinois Humane Care Act, (which) went into effect on January 1, 2016," Egizii said.
Chatham K9 Officer Jacob Bouldin says as of 2018, all police vehicles with K9s are required to have a system in place that alerts them when the car gets too hot.
"The inside of my car has a system that will go off at 85 degrees," Bouldin said. "It will roll the windows down, kick on a fan, sets an alarm off on the car and pages me on a pager."
Bouldin says citizens are not authorized to break into a car to rescue a pet. If someone comes a across a pet they are concerned for, Bouldin says to call the police.
"We want (to) protect our dogs, and in my case, he's my partner," Bouldin said. "He's got my back, and we want to make sure they are protected in the car."