OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - An Ogden man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being convicted of his sixth DUI.
Adam Bryant, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI on Jan. 14, the News Gazette reports.
The charge stems from a DUI crash on Feb. 8, 2019 in Ogden. Deputies said Bryant drove off the road that night in the 500 block of East Lincoln and hit a tree and a garage.
A pill bottle, marijuana, and open alcohol were found in his vehicle.
Bryant was injured in the crash.
His blood-alcohol concentration was 0.256, more than three times the limit.
The News Gazette reports Bryant had prior DUI convictions from Vermilion County in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009, numerous misdemeanor convictions and a felony burglary conviction.