OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Ogden Street Fest is canceled, organizers announced Monday.
A Facebook post from the event page said COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state are the reason for the cancellation. This version of the festival would have celebrated the Village of Ogden's 150th anniversary.
Organizers said they initially had planned to go on with the festival despite COVID-19 concerns in the hope that things would settle down by Aug. 29 and the governor would ease restrictions.
The plan was to have attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. There would have been hand washing stations with soap and sanitizer throughout the festival.
In learning whether or not there would be an ramifications from having the festival, officials discovered village insurance would not cover events until the state moves to Stage 5 in Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. They said they learned from the Champaign County Health Department that Stage 5 might not be reached until 2021.
"The CCHD also informed us that they would not issue any food permits for our food vendors and that on the day of the Festival they would have the Sheriff's Office serve a cease and desist order, which would basically shut the festival down and create court proceedings and fines for the village," the Facebook post said.
Organizers said they would still consider having the festival on the scheduled Aug. 29 if "by some chance" Illinois moves to stage 5 by the beginning of August 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.