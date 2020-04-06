(WAND) - The Ohio Governor shared an inspirational photo to brighten people's spirits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Mike DeWine posted a photo of a giant cross made of lights and the message "We Will Prevail" beneath the cross.
The photo was taken at a farm in Steubenville, Ohio.
Here is a photo from Grafton Farms near Steubenville. No matter what religion - we will prevail. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/V60lm039yd— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 4, 2020
Gov. DeWine shared the photo before Palm Sunday. However he said no "matter what religion - we will prevail."
DeWine said that Palm Sunday will be different this year because of COVID-19, but that's the way it has to be for the safety of everyone.