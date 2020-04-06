we will prevail.png

(WAND) - The Ohio Governor shared an inspirational photo to brighten people's spirits during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Gov. Mike DeWine posted a photo of a giant cross made of lights and the message "We Will Prevail" beneath the cross. 

The photo was taken at a farm in Steubenville, Ohio. 

Gov. DeWine shared the photo before Palm Sunday. However he said no "matter what religion - we will prevail." 

DeWine said that Palm Sunday will be different this year because of COVID-19, but that's the way it has to be for the safety of everyone.