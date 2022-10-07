URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals from Ohio were arrested in Urbana and found with a large amount of drugs.
According to the Urbana Police Department, on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 5:38 PM, officers responded to Tatman’s Towing at 810 Perkins Rd. in reference to a suspicious activity call regarding a vehicle stored there.
Police report prior to their arrival, they were informed that a possible suspect had come to the business seeking personal items from the vehicle.
Jonathon Zorrer, 39, from Ohio, was identified as the subject involved and was said to be seen packing and removing three bags of suspected illegal items from the vehicle, before leaving on foot with a woman later identified as 19-year-old Zoey Barot, also from Ohio.
Authorities said a third suspect, Raymond Edwards, 33, of Ohio, and the pair were said to be on their way home from a festival in Minnesota.
Police located Barot and Zorrer a short time later in the 1600 block of N. Cunningham Ave, and after establishing probable cause arrested the two for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
A search of discarded items and items from their persons yielded a collective recovery of the following illegal substances:
- Psilocybin Mushrooms – 173.52 grams
- Cocaine – 323.37 grams
- Cannabis – 104.49 grams
- Ecstasy Pills – 36
- Ketamine – 60 grams
- LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) Tablets – 1,148 doses
Barot and Zorrer were transported to the Champaign County Jail and are awaiting further legal proceedings.
Edwards was later arrested by Champaign Police for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is also awaiting further legal proceedings.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320.
