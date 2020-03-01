OKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) - An Oklahoma Christian University recruiter was fired after he asked students to line up by their skin color and hair texture.
It was supposedly part of an exercise he tried leading at Harding Charter Preparatory.
"He was like let's play a little game," said student Rio Brown. "He said ok who is going to line up the fastest. Ok everyone now line up from darkness to lightest skin complexion."
It left the 11th grade class stunned.
"I could already see through his bs basically," said student Korey Todd. "It was just uncomfortable coming from a white man."
The recruiter then told them to line up from "nappiest hair to straightened hair".
"Teacher's left. They were crying and they were offended and their faces just look disgusted," said Brown. "I know they had a talk with him like that's not ok."
According to the OC, the recruiter was fired shortly after. The university "Did not approve of the inappropriate activity in advance."
Students say he never rationalized why led this game.
The Harding Charter Prep principal Steven Stefanick admitted that all of it was true. "Our staff does not condone any behavior and/or language that undermines our community's values," said Stefanick.
Oklahoma Christian University officials said they will be making a personal visit on Monday to apologize to the entire campus.