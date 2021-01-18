SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Old Capitol Farmers Market is going virtual.
The monthly market is extending its services online, now offering online orders and curbside pick up.
Due to COVID-19, the market has switched its services to online only.
All orders will need to be placed by Jan. 27 and will be available for pick up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 29.
To place an order, visit the Old Capitol Farmers Market website.
