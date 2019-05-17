SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the 20th season, The Old Capitol Farmers Market is set to return to Springfield on Saturday.
The Market is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. at the intersection of 4th and Adams. There will be a grand opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with special musical performances and remarks from local leaders, including Governor JB Pritzker and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.
More events scheduled for Saturday include:
● 9 a.m. - Free Family Fitness workout provided by Ah Yoga
● 9:30 a.m. - Free Chef Demonstration by Chef Jordan Coffey from American Harvest and Chef John Kidd from Augie's Front Burner
● 10 a.m. - Noon Free Music at the Market programmed by Springfield Area Arts Council: David Tell, Native American flute
The Market goes until 12:30 p.m. and will be each Saturday through the end of October. You can follow it on Facebook for updates.