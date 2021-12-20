Sullivan, Ill (WAND) – Fish in Lake Shelbyville will have a new home living in old Christmas trees. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will be collecting discarded Christmas trees to place in the lake for fish habitat.
In recent years cubes made of PVC pipes were placed in the lake instead of trees because they last many years. The cubes and trees provide habitat for smaller fish for cover, nesting and protection. But this year the cost of the pipes and material had gone up substantially so the Corp will use old Christmas trees.
Trees can be dropped off after Christmas at the Sullivan 66 gas station just off of Route 32 south of Sullivan.
A second location is at the Johnstowne Mall in Shelbyville in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
