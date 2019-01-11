DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The bridge on County Highway 57, known as the Dalton City Blacktop, will be permanently closed as of noon on Friday, Jan. 11.
The bridge has been reduced to one lane with stoplight traffic control.
The bridge is closing due to the inability of large trucks to consistently obey the weight limit and warning signs that have been posted for many months.
This type of bridge is classified as a "fracture critical" bridge. That means if it were to fail it would do so catastrophically. It would collapse into the creek below.
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced starting this year.
Funding for constructing a new bridge is in place. Two parcels must be obtained from two landowners near the bridge to go forward with construction.