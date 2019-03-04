SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Old Dominion is joining the Illinois State Fair line up.
The AMC and CMA winning group will be at the State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 15.
Old Dominoin last played at the fair in 2016 as the opening act for Jake Own.
The band initially got together to showcase the songs they wrote for other acts, but they’re now a major force to be reckoned with in the country music industry.
Some of their hits include "Break Up With Him" and No Such Thing As A Broken Heart. "
Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:
Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Free Concert
Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We
Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50
Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75
Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield.