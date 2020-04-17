CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Future teachers need your old phone or tablet to help central Illinois students.
The EIU Rural Teacher Corps is collecting and sanitizing old devices to give to students in Charleston's school district. With classrooms empty during the COVID-19 pandemic, these students are relying on technology to learn and stay engaged with their teachers.
"Another need they stressed was the social-emotional, both for the teacher and for the student. I think that one of my goals is that if a student has a device and the teacher actually gets to see that student, it kind of helps with that social-emotional king of thing. So the teacher knows the student is OK and they're engaging in their learning," said EIU Senior Dakota Crowder.
The drive will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Home Church in Charleston.
If you'd like to help you can factory rest your device and fill out the Google form on the event page.