SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Old State Capitol building in Springfield will be closed to visitors March 10 through late April while contractor crews work on a repair and restoration project at the state historic site.
The project includes the installation of a new roof on the drum that supports the Old Capitol dome and restoration of the drum columns and drum windows.
The project will also involve painting of the interior and exterior of the drum and plaster repair and painting of interior ceilings and walls.
CDB awarded the $1,449,177 contract for the project to R.D. Lawrence Construction Co. of Springfield last year.
The Old State Capitol was reconstructed as part of a historic preservation restoration project in the 1960s after serving as Illinois’ statehouse from 1840 to 1876.
A virtual tour of the Old State Capitol is available online at http://historicspringfield.dnr.illinois.gov/
