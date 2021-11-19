SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Old State Capitol Foundation is sponsoring a free night of ice skating in celebration of Illinois Statehood Day on Dec. 3.
The first 60 customers on Dec. 3 will receive free ice skate rentals and a night of free skating at the outdoor LRS Ice Skating Rink, located on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in downtown Springfield.
“The Old State Capitol Foundation promotes awareness of the Old State Capitol, the Lincoln-Herndon Law Office and Lincoln’s Tomb,” said David Joens, president of the foundation. “While our goal is to help preserve history, our mission is also to make sure the Old State Capitol remains relevant today and serves as a vital part of the downtown Springfield community, which is why we are sponsoring this event.”
The rink was revitalized in October, by students from the Sangamon CEO Program, and students from the Capitol Area Career Center.
The students partnered with the City of Springfield, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and local business LRS to bring the rink back to downtown. Research shows skating was done there as far back as 1866.
“IDNR is excited about the opportunity to work with Sangamon CEO and all of the project partners to help make the dream of a downtown ice rink a reality this season,” said Von Bandy, director of the IDNR Office of Land Management. “We appreciate the generous donation from the Old State State Capitol Foundation that will help individuals enjoy this special opportunity at no cost.”
The ice rink will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and the free tickets are available on a first-come basis.
The rink is otherwise open in November and December on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Normally the cost of admission is $7 to $10, with an additional $5 charge for skate rental, although customers can bring their own skates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.