(WAND) - If you are a Leap Year baby, Olive Garden has a treat waiting for you.
Feb. 29 only shows up on the calendar every 4 years. This is one of those years.
Approximately 205,000 Americans were born on a Leap Day.
Since their birthdays only come once every four years, Olive Garden wants to give people born on Leap Days four free desserts to celebrate their birthday this year and the three birthdays that never came over the last three years.
“Leaplings,” as the restaurant calls them, can get four free Dolicinis.
For everyone else, Olive Garden is offering $2.29 take-home entrees to all guests on Feb. 29 of this year. That includes a choice of fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce.