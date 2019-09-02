DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While most of us have Labor Day off, first responders typically don't, so Olive Garden in Decatur spent the holiday thanking some of them with a free lunch.
Firefighters at Decatur Fire Station 1 enjoyed a lunch of pasta, salad, and breadsticks, courtesy of the restaurant. Lunch was also delivered to another Decatur fire department, and Decatur Ambulance.
"We just want to say thank you for what they do," explained Sameer Ramahi, General Manager, Olive Garden Decatur.
All of the chain's restaurants across the country - more than 850 of them - delivered lunch on Labor Day to a first responder organization in their community.