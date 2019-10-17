MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – A record setting Olympic athlete was in Monticello on Thursday.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee visited with the 4-H Memorial Camp as part of the Pollinator Habitat Program. The program is designed to create awareness about the importance of pollination and biodiversity in agriculture.
Over 100 middle-school students attended the event to get hands on experience with Jackie. They learned why pollinating insects are an essential part to food production and a significant role in agriculture.
While there, students were also able to plan their own pollinator garden, build seed balls and participate in a nature walk.