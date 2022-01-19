Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A bit of hope the Omicron variant has peaked in Illinois. Governor Pritzker telling reporters Wednesday there were 7,380 hospitalizations reported last week on January 13th. That number has been declining since.
“I am cautiously optimistic in reporting decreasing trends in the number of cases and the number of emergency department visits, as well as the number of hospitalizations over the past week,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A couple of areas of concern are still worrying. Since the beginning of January 1,500 Illinois residents have died from COVID. The governor expressed concern there will be many more deaths.
“It breaks my heart to know that in the coming weeks hundreds more may die among the thousands who are already seriously ill from COVID,” the governor stated.
Illinois is currently averaging 47,000 shots administered every day.
