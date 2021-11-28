Canadian officials said Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases popping up in Ontario.
Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
The health officials said the key is to stop as many omicron cases as possible from entering Canada.
"We continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travellers irrespective of where they’re coming from to further protect against the spread of this new variant," the pair said.
Ontario has focused rapid Covid-19 testing on travelers who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the statement said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Saturday on NBC’s “Weekend TODAY” that the variant could already be in the U.S.
