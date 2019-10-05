DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – On the job training is meaning more for one Decatur organization as it teams up with Workforce Investment Solutions.
Homework Hangout and their employees are taking advantage of a beneficial program being offered by Workforce.
"What workforce does with an employer that is participating with an individual that is going through the ON THE JOB training, they actually hire the person. They are committed to working with that person. But they know that person needs some new skills. So, what we do is say let’s write up a plan and we will monitor the skills they are learning. And as long as they are learning some new skills, we reimburse the employer up to fifty percent of the wages. And that can happen every month or two months," said Larry Petterson of Workforce Investment Solutions.
Homework Hangout is a nonprofit agency in Decatur that provides apprenticeships to young people. As with most nonprofits, money must be spent and saved wisely which is where on the job training makes a perfect fit.
"It's a benefit for us because it allows us to bring on more apprentices. We only have so much contract work, we only have so much limited funding. So, what this enables us to do is increase the numbers we serve under that program and allow us to better complete that program and at the same time provide full time employment for those individuals," said Peterson.
For the employee, this program can provide a valuable steppingstone to further their careers.
"The apprenticeship program, we've actually completed about 20 people through that program. We're giving you guys the extra step along but once you find something, we encourage you to go out and get it," said Erik Grebner the Executive of Homework Hangout.
Two employees have plans to do just that.
"We're learning trades like painting, plumbing, electrical," said Christian Johnson.
"It's really helping me get more in tune with what I want to do in the future. I want to be an independent contractor. And start a business for women in this field. So, they are helping me out a lot teaching me everything I need to know for myself," said Shenique Person.
Everyone benefits from the program. Employers can train and cultivate new employees while having wages reimbursed and the new employees are placed on a path to success. It’s an opportunity that might not have been available to them in the past.
"I am trying to get into the union right now. That helped me out outstandingly because credential that I already had, they took me and a couple of other people and went straight to work. So, after we finish our apprenticeship program, we will be able go into the field after we become journeymen," said Johnson.
For more information contact Workforce Investment Solutions at 217-872-5870.