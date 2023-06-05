COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted and two more were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Loxa where one crashed into a home.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District and Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of 850N and 1100E in Loxa at 5:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a two-vehicle accident with multiple patients and a residence struck by a vehicle.
Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection. One vehicle struck a home and came to a stop under the front porch.
Damage was visible to the siding and decorative support on the front porch. No major structural damage was found to the home, Lincoln Fire said.
Three people were transported from the scene with one of those individuals being transferred to an air ambulance.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 (CECOM), the Charleston Fire Department, Bartley’s Towing, Air Evac 145 and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.
