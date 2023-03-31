SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County Thursday evening.
Troopers were called to I-72 westbound at milepost 109 just before 4:30 p.m.
Police said a car and a truck were both going westbound on Interstate 72 at mile post 109, when the car stopped suddenly for unknown reasons in front of the truck.
The truck hit the car.
The driver of the car, 39-year-old Jennifer A. Jones of Auburn, was airlifted to the hospital.
The driver of the car,38-year-old Daniel A. Kiesow of Springfield, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Jones was issued a citation for Stopping, Parking, or Standing on the Roadway.
