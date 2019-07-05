BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted from a crash in Blue Mound on Thursday night.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said, deputies responded to a crash near Route 48 and West Seiberling Street in Blue Mound at 11:40 PM Thursday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a Pontiac Grand Pix was headed north on IL 48 when it ran off the side of the road, hit a tree, utility role, outbuilding and a parked camper.
A passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Debris from the crash also damaged a garage.
